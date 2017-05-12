Elk Grove Ready To Host Tour Of California For First Time

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Finishing touches are going up at Elk Grove Regional Park as the city prepares to welcome 120 pro female cyclists for the AMGEN Tour of California. This is the first time Elk Grove has hosted an AMGEN race.

Elk Grove spokeswoman Kristyn Nelson says, “We’re the only new host city on the tour this year and we’re pretty excited about it.”

The women’s race began on Thursday in South Lake Tahoe. Stage 3 kicks off in Elk Grove Saturday morning, with a 73-mile ride to the state Capitol. There are plenty of good views, but cycling fans and drivers should expect large crowds and delays, as roads will be closed.

“I think we’re going to have hundreds of people cheering on the riders. Elk Grove is a very sports oriented town and I think there’s a lot of excitement for the fact that the Amgen Tour has come here,” says Nelson.

On Sunday, women and men will race in Sacramento, starting and finishing at the Capitol building. One group of male pros enjoyed some downtime before the big day, taking pictures and coloring with with patients at Sutter’s Children’s Center.

Pro Amgen cyclist Freddie Rodriguez says, “This is awesome to be able to come in here and spend the day with the kids and inspire them.”

The pro racers are also bringing excitement to cycling fans and pride to local cities.

Nelson says, “It’s going to promote awareness for the community. It’s a goal of the council to encourage people to come visit Elk Grove and get to know us a little bit better.”

Saturday’s race starts at 10:45 a.m. at Elk Grove Park. A lifestyle festival will begin at the park at 9 a.m.