Suspect In Fruitridge Road Double Murder Arrested, Second Suspect Still Sought

May 12, 2017 1:38 PM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the murder of two brothers along Fruitridge Road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says Hieu Hoang was identified as a suspect in the Thursday shooting and arrested him after a traffic stop in south Sacramento.

Another suspect is still being sought by detectives and it’s still not clear what led up to the shooting.

Thursday, Sergio Murti, 15, and Daniel Robert Murti, 19, were shot and killed along the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.

