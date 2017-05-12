Reds Top Giants, 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The way the Cincinnati Reds are going, comeback wins are no longer surprising. They’re becoming the norm.

“I think when you’re playing really well over an extended period of time you anticipate ways of coming back,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Somebody’s going to get the big hit, somebody’s going to hit one out, somebody’s going to come in and make a great defensive play or shut down a rally.”

Zack Cozart had two extra-base hits, including an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning that scored the game-winner, as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Reds won for the ninth time in 11 games and have won 15 of their last 20 games at AT&T Park going back to the 2012 NLDS.

“I know we’re feeling good now,” Price said. “It’s a long season, we’ll like most teams continue to have some ups and downs, but right now you want to ride this as long as you can. It’s a nice place to be.”

The Giants, meanwhile, are in the dumps.

The Giants lost despite a four-hit game from center fielder Denard Span in his first game since coming off the disabled list. The Giants, who have an MLB-worst 12-24 record, lost for the sixth time in seven games and for the 10th time in their last 12.

Cozart doubled to left center off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (0-1) scoring Scooter Gennett, who tripled to right leading off the eighth inning.

“I feel like the team in general, we’re coming through in situations like that,” Cozart said. “Everyone’s happy for each other no matter who comes through, you’re winning in a different fashion night in and night out.

“It’s been fun.”

Wandy Peralta (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Reds closer Raisel Iglesias survived a white-knuckle ninth inning for his seventh save.

Reds starter Bronson Arroyo allowed two runs, six hits and one walk in six innings.

“It was the first time that I wanted to get back out after six innings, so I’m getting stronger,” Arroyo said. “I’m just glad we pulled out the victory and the bullpen’s been throwing fantastic.”

Span went 4 for 5 with a home run and two doubles.

The Giants scored their only runs off Arroyo on home runs from Belt and Span.

Belt was hitless in 18 previous at-bats when he hit his fifth homer on the year, a shot to center off on an 84 mph cut fastball Arroyo left over the heart of the plate.

Span homered to right in the fifth to snap a 1-1 tie.

BLACH OUT

Giants starter Ty Blach remains winless in four starts after allowing two runs, five hits and one walk in seven innings. Blach had the worst outing of his career against the Reds on May 6, giving up 10 runs in three innings.

“We had such great effort from Ty,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He did a great job bouncing back from that last outing against these guys who beat him up pretty good. I was proud of him. It’s a shame we couldn’t give him a win with that job he did.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Recalled RHP Lisalverto Bonilla from Triple-A Louisville to take RHP Rookie Davis’ spot in the rotation. Davis was sent to Louisville to work on his mechanics. Bonilla will start Saturday’s game against the Giants.

Giants: Crawford (right groin strain) and Span (shoulder joint sprain) were activated from the DL. . The Giants optioned RHP Reyes Moronta back to Double-A Richmond and placed IF Conor Gillaspie on the 10-day DL with back spasms.

UP NEXT

RHP Johnny Cueto (4-2, 4.50 ERA) is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA for the Reds in two starts against his former team. He will be opposed by RHP Scott Feldman (2-3, 3.76) in a rematch of Sunday’s game in which he outdueled the two-time All-Star, tossing a four-hitter in a 4-0 Reds victory.

