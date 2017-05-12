Roseville Attorney Snagged In Facebook Teen Sex Sting

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies arrested two men for allegedly trying to meet up with a teen for sex. One is an attorney.

With the internet nowadays, you can meet up just about anyone.

“He put an ad on a popular online website looking for a curious younger sexy girl,” Dina Erwin said, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

But sometimes it leads to a dangerous situation.

“This man understood very well that he was meeting a 13-year-old,” she said.

Placer County deputies set up a sting and when 64-year-old Paul Carreras showed up at the park to meet the girl, investigators slapped on the cuffs.

As it turns out Carreras is no stranger to the law.

“When it’s somebody in a position of trust that gets arrested, it’s a little more disturbing than usual,” Erwin said.

According to his website he’s a practicing criminal attorney in Roseville to quote “I know the streets, I know the law.” That’s because he also claims to have been an officer.

“It’s terrible, but I think since they are going to be around, you don’t know it could be anybody,” David Dillard said while at Regional Park with his kids. That’s the same park the alleged suspects met at.

Dillard has young children and said it’s easy to keep a close eye, but as they get older it gets harder.

“Since it could be anybody I think as a parent you got to better police your own kids and not let them meet strangers in the park. Keep an eye on them,” Dillard said.

Fortunately this was only a sting, but that’s not always the case.

“We’ve all seen it on the news, it happens. So for everyone one of these cases we’ve prevented we think maybe that’s one less girl that was victimized,” Erwin said.

Deputies also arrested 23-year-old Derick Alcocer of Dixon. They say he was persistently calling who he thought was a 13-year-old and ultimately tried to meet her at Regional Park.

CBS13 tried reaching out to the attorney, but had no answer.

Both men have been charged with the intent to commit a sexual offense on a minor.