That Time Gregg Popovich DIDN’T Beat The Kings In The Playoffs

May 12, 2017 9:19 AM By Nate Goodyear
Filed Under: Gregg Popovich, Kevin Martin, NBA, NBA Playoffs, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs

With last night’s decisive 114-75 victory over the Rockets, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs advanced to the Western Conference Finals.  After dispatching Houston, Popovich became the only coach in league history to have beaten EVERY SINGLE WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM in the playoffs.  Of course, that would include YOUR Sacramento Kings.

When you try to recall the memories of Kings/Spurs playoff matchups, however, one moment comes to mind – and it wasn’t a San Antonio win.  To honor Gregg Popovich, we offer that proud moment when Kevin Martin put the city of Sacramento on his back and slayed the NBA’s proverbial Goliath – all in a span of roughly seven seconds:

Let that serve as a reminder that, once upon a time, we belonged among the NBA’s finest.

