Vacaville Middle Schooler Arrested After Bringing BB Gun To Campus

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A student at a Vacaville middle school has been arrested on suspicion of bringing a weapon to campus, police say.
The incident happened Friday morning at Vaca Pena Middle School.
Vacaville police say the school was briefly put on lockdown after authorities got a report that a student possibly had brought a handgun to school.
Officers and school staff were able to quickly find the student. Searching his backpack, officers discovered a BB gun that looked similar to a real handgun.
The student, only identified as a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and is now facing charges of bringing a weapon onto school grounds.