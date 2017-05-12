Vacaville Middle Schooler Arrested After Bringing BB Gun To Campus

May 12, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A student at a Vacaville middle school has been arrested on suspicion of bringing a weapon to campus, police say.

The incident happened Friday morning at Vaca Pena Middle School.

Vacaville police say the school was briefly put on lockdown after authorities got a report that a student possibly had brought a handgun to school.

Officers and school staff were able to quickly find the student. Searching his backpack, officers discovered a BB gun that looked similar to a real handgun.

The student, only identified as a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and is now facing charges of bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch