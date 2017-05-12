Violent Deaths Leave South Sacramento In Shock

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Heartbreaking grief from family and friends overcome with emotion as they mourn the deaths of two Sacramento brothers who were shot to death as they walked together on Fruitridge Road.

A white colored SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

Friends remembered the pair with fondness.

“Young, funny, energized all the time–just wanted to live life,” friend Lonnie Gray said. “It’s crazy their life got cut short today.”

As deputies proceeded the deadly crime scene, Sacramento police set up a perimeter blocks away, in the Lemon Hill neighborhood. A SWAT team went to a home where police received a tip about a shooting. A CBS13 camera captured police frisking a man before putting him in the back of a police car.

Neither police nor sheriff’s deputies are confirming the two scenes are connected.

“We’re trying to sort through everything right now,” officer Linda Matthew said.

It’s violent attack that’s left this south Sacramento community in shock and disbelief. Two young lives lost in an instant.

Friends of the brothers tell CBS13 a vigil will be held at Hiram Johnson High School Friday, where one of the brothers was a student.