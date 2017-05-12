What Happened?; The Drive – 05/12/17

May 12, 2017 9:18 AM
HOUR 1:

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the Rockets’ blowout loss to the Spurs last night plus more LaVar Ball nonsense and Colin Kaepernick gaining interest from multiple teams for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Spurs and Rockets elimination game. Finally, some talk on the reports of a European player that the Sacramento Kings are rumored to be interested in.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots watches his team play the Buffalo Bills during the first half at New Era Field on October 30, 2016 in Buffalo, New York.

(Photo by: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the new Oakland A’s ticket deals just released yesterday before Threefer Madness featuring the Spurs vs Warriors, Celtics vs Wizards, and a battle of sports’ best organizations. Then, NFL scout Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to discuss all the latest headlines and rumors around the league.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval joins The Drive to talk about the new A’s subscription ticket package and the future of the organization in regards to a new ballpark. Then, USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to break down last night’s blowout loss of the Rockets, tonight’s Celtics vs Wizards game 6, and more from around the NBA. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Dave Kaval interview here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:
