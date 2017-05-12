Yeah, Jeets! – The Lo-Down – 5/12

May 12, 2017 4:54 PM
Hour 1

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 11: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts with Danny Green #14, Patty Mills #8 and LaMarcus Aldridge #12 against the Houston Rockets during Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 11, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Spurs destroying the Rockets last night, and the Spurs matchup against the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. The guys also talked about the Cavs and Warriors and how it looks like they will meet up in the Finals again.  The guys also talked about the rest of the NBA Playoffs, and if a change needs to be made to the playoff system.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Photo Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the status of Colin Kaepernick in the NFL, and if he will be with a team next season.  The guys also discussed Tom Brady on the cover of Madden, and if Patriots fans should worry about the Madden Curse.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: DeAndre Carter #2 of the Sacramento State Hornets pushes off the tackle of Cedric Dozier #37 of the California Golden Bears during the third quarter of an NCAA Football game at Kabam Field at California Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Berkeley, California. California won the game 55-14.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guy preview the upcoming NBA Playoff games with the Celtics and Wizards tonight, and the upcoming Western Conference Finals with the Warriors and Spurs this Sunday.  Next, 49er Wide Reciever and Sac State Hornet, Deandre Carter, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming season with the 49ers. The guys also talked about the upcoming number retirement for Derek Jeter.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

