Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Spurs destroying the Rockets last night, and the Spurs matchup against the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. The guys also talked about the Cavs and Warriors and how it looks like they will meet up in the Finals again. The guys also talked about the rest of the NBA Playoffs, and if a change needs to be made to the playoff system. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the status of Colin Kaepernick in the NFL, and if he will be with a team next season. The guys also discussed Tom Brady on the cover of Madden, and if Patriots fans should worry about the Madden Curse. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guy preview the upcoming NBA Playoff games with the Celtics and Wizards tonight, and the upcoming Western Conference Finals with the Warriors and Spurs this Sunday. Next, 49er Wide Reciever and Sac State Hornet, Deandre Carter, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming season with the 49ers. The guys also talked about the upcoming number retirement for Derek Jeter. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.