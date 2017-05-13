Airlines to relocate at Los Angeles International Airport

May 13, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: airlines, LAX, Los Angeles, moving

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s moving day at Los Angeles International Airport.

Numerous airlines will begin moving to different terminals or to new ticket counters in their current locations, beginning Friday night.

The moves over several days are part of a massive overhaul of the heavily used airport and have been planned for months.

Airlines and LAX have been using social media and websites to advise travelers of the moves, and guides in brightly colored vests will be on hand to help passengers find out where they need to go to catch their flights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch