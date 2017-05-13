California Governor Asks Trump’s Help With High-Speed Train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is seeking an unlikely ally in his bid to create a high-speed train line between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The Los Angeles Times says Brown sent a letter Friday to President Donald Trump, asking him to transfer final approval of environmental reviews to the state rail authority.
Currently, the feds must approve the reams of environmental documents plus any changes, and the process is behind schedule.
The $64 billion project also faces uncertain financial future.
Brown and the Trump administration haven’t seen eye-to-eye on environmental matters but the governor’s letter notes California has received environmental oversight waivers for past road projects.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao will make the final decision on whether to delegate approval of environmental reviews to the state.
One Comment
The governor wants help from the man he has been ridiculing since the election? Thats some brass right there. I hope Trump says no!
OLD MOONBEAM HAS THE BALLS TO ASK FOR HELP FROM THE PRESIDENT THAT HE IS PAYING ERIC SLOBBER TO FIGHT.TAKE THAT MONEY AND BUILD YOU TRAIN. thats how liberals work stab someone in the back then ask for their help.THE PRES SHOULD TELL HIM TO STICK HIS TRAIN WHERE THE SUN DON’T SHINE.WHAT AN IDIOT