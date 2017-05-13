Carjacker Escapes From Federal Prison In California.

May 13, 2017 5:17 PM

ATWATER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacker has escaped from a federal prison in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Twenty-six-year-old Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez was discovered missing Friday night from the Atwater penitentiary. He remains at large Saturday.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke tells the Merced Sun-Star (http://bit.ly/2qeP1Hf ) that local authorities weren’t notified of the escape for at least four hours.

Cabrera-Hernandez was housed in a maximum security area and authorities haven’t confirmed how he escaped.

The prisoner was serving a 115-month sentence for crimes including unarmed carjacking and assault with intent to commit robbery.

It’s the second escape from the prison this year.

Eric Pree remains at large after escaping in January. He was serving time for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The prison houses about 130 men.

