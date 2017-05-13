Public Safety Agencies Console Stanislaus Sheriffs Department After Losing 2 Employees.

Modesto, CA (CBS 13)- After the loss of two valued members of the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office in a tragic car crash this morning, other public safety agencies have expressed their condolences. Here are just some of the many that have come into the CBS 13 Newsroom.

MODESTO POLICE DEPARTMENT

We offer our deepest condolences to the men and women of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department during this time of tragic loss. We will stand right beside you during this difficult time. #stanislaussheriff

Stockton Police Department

The Stockton Police Department sends our condolences to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. #InTheLineOfDuty #ThinBlueLine

City of Turlock – Fire Department

‪Our Deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, & coworkers of Deputy Garner & CSO Johnson.

Tracy Police Department

Please accept our sincerest condolence from the bottom of our hearts, we are truly sorry for your loss.

Lodi Police Dept. @LodiPolice

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters at The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. fb.me/8cvScP0Y5

Governor:

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Deaths of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy and Community Service Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Garner and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson:

“Anne and I were deeply saddened to learn of the collision that resulted in the tragic deaths of Deputy Garner and Community Service Officer Johnson this morning. Both were dedicated public servants who devoted their careers to keeping the people of Stanislaus County safe. We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and coworkers.”

Deputy Garner, 41, and Community Service Officer Johnson, 42, died today in a solo-vehicle collision in Modesto while responding to a report of a residential burglary.

Deputy Garner served with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for 9 1/2 years. He is survived by his wife, Helen, and four children.

Community Service Officer Johnson was a 15-year veteran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. She is survived by her parents, Ron and Sharon, and three children.

In honor of Deputy Garner and Community Service Officer Johnson, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.