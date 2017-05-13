Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees Killed In Morning Car Crash

May 13, 2017 4:35 PM

Modesto, CA (CBS 13)- Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees were killed this morning in a single vehicle car crash.  The crash happened at 8:20 this morning near the intersection of Crows Landing Drive and 7th street in Modesto.

The sheriffs department has identified the two killed as Deputy Sheriff Jason Garner an employee for the past 9 years and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson a 15 year veteran of the department.

In a statement released by the department they tell us, “Our hearts are broken and we pray for Deputy Garner’s family, Community Service Officer Johnson’s family, and all the members of our department who are dealing with another tragic loss.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but has not released a cause of the crash at this time.

deputy jason garner stanislaus county sheriffs department Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees Killed In Morning Car Crash


cso raschel johnson stanislaus co sheriffs department Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees Killed In Morning Car Crash

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch