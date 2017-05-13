Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees Killed In Morning Car Crash

Modesto, CA (CBS 13)- Two Stanislaus Sheriffs Department Employees were killed this morning in a single vehicle car crash. The crash happened at 8:20 this morning near the intersection of Crows Landing Drive and 7th street in Modesto.
The sheriffs department has identified the two killed as Deputy Sheriff Jason Garner an employee for the past 9 years and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson a 15 year veteran of the department.
In a statement released by the department they tell us, “Our hearts are broken and we pray for Deputy Garner’s family, Community Service Officer Johnson’s family, and all the members of our department who are dealing with another tragic loss.”
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but has not released a cause of the crash at this time.