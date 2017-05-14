Clerk Shot A Man Who Police Say Was Attempting To Rob Smoke Shop

FAIRFIELD CA, (CBS13) – A clerk at a smoke shop on the 2100 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield shot a man who was trying to rob the store, according to the Fairfield Police department.
The robbery attempt happened at 12:40 p.m. this afternoon.
Police arrived to find a male shot in the chest lying on the floor bleeding. Officers rendered aid to the man who was later transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The clerk told police the man who was shot had walked into the store wearing a mask and pulled the gun out of his waistband. The clerk, fearing for his safety, pulled out his own gun and shot the man in the chest.
Police say they recovered the suspect’s gun, which turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.