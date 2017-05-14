Do You Know Where Nate Lasater is?

May 14, 2017 8:43 PM

Update: 10pm The Sacramento Sheriffs Department Tells CBS 13 that Missing Teen Nathaniel Lasater has been located and he is safe. They wish to thank the public for their help in locating Nate.

 

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA (CBS 13)- Sacramento County Sheriffs office is asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts  for a 12 year old with Autism to call them.  The department tells CBS 13 Nathaniel “Nate” Lasater was Last seen riding away from hi North Highlands Home on his bike this morning.

The boy has been known to hitchhike, approach strangers asking for money and has even boarded a freight train in the past.  He has run away from home before being found as far away as Modesto.

He is described as a white male, 12 years old, five feet, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball shorts.

If you have any information about the child Please contact the Sacramento County Sheriffs Department 916-874-5115.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch