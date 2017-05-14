Fire Destroys Bay Area Construction Site For 2nd Time

May 14, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Apartment Fire, arson, arson fire, Fire, project

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire has destroyed an apartment building that was under construction in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Emeryville after the project was gutted by another fire last July.

The fire near the city’s border with Oakland broke out early Saturday. Winds blew embers which sparked several small fires and forced residents at a nearby building to evacuate.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Zoraida Diaz says cameras and security guards were monitoring the site, but it was too early to determine where or how the fire started.

The retail and apartment complex was under construction last summer when it went up in flames.

The project’s developer told the San Francisco Chronicle he believes the two fires are related. Rick Holliday says “this is obviously arson. This is an attack on housing.”

