Man Accused of Stealing Bike During Amgen Tour of California’s Sacramento Stop

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS13) – Sacramento Police arrested a man for attempting to steal an Amgen Tour of California team’s bicycle on Sunday afternoon.
Police say the man took the bike around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon and attempted to walk away. An astute race fan noticed what was happening and chased the man down the street. The suspect allegedly ditched the stolen property and continued to run down the road. He was caught by a police officer about a block later.
Joseph Macon, 32, of Sacramento was booked into jail on grand theft charges and violation of probation charges.