Van Der Breggen Tops Hall To Win Women’s Tour of California

May 14, 2017 3:18 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen picked up two intermediate time bonuses in the final stage through downtown Sacramento to win the Women’s Tour of California on Sunday.

The Dutch star trailed American Katie Hall by a second entering the final stage, which consisted of laps on a 2.2-mile course through the California capitol. The race figured to be decided in sprints and van der Breggen was coy enough to earn enough time before the final kick.

Italian sprinter Giorgia Bronzini won the fourth and final stage, holding off Stage 3 winner Coryn Rivera and Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands at the line.

Hall finished second overall, and Cuba’s Arlenis Sierra was third.

