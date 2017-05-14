Women Shot By Deputy in Stanislaus County

May 14, 2017 7:10 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY, (CBS 13)- A woman is in stable condition after being shot by Stanislaus co sheriff’s deputies last night.  Just before 11pm deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Bragg road near Modesto.  The caller was a man who said his girlfriend was trying to stab him with a knife.

“The female came outside the residence and she was still under the knife in Japanese continue to give a command to drop the knife she refused to follow his commands and during that confrontation one of the deputies open fire which the duty weapon striking the female”  Said Sheriffs department spokesperson Anthony Bejaran.

The woman received first aid, and was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.  The incident is currently under investigation.
The deputy that shot her is on paid administrative leave which is common procedure.

