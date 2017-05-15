Chandra Levy’s Mother Turns To Art To Cope With Daughter’s Murder 16 Years Later

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Mother’s Tears is the name of a new exhibit highlighting the life of Chandra Levy, a Washington intern from Modesto who went missing in 2001. Levy’s body was found one year later and her case remains unsolved.

Susan Levy still isn’t exactly sure what happened to her daughter, Chandra, a one-time Washington intern who went missing 16 years ago. What she does know is that her daughter lives on through her art.

“My daughter’s memory is alive for me every day of the week and I think that doing the show is important for me, I hope it’s important for others to move them in some way or another,” she said.

“A Mother’s Tears” is a collection of sculptures, paintings, and poetry created over the years. Susan who received an art degree from Ohio State University turned to art as a way to express just how it felt losing a child – and it’s helping others in similar situations.

“That’s what it’s supposed to do, touch other people to feel the clarity of how precious life is, how precious are children are and how as a world we need to find a way to be kinder and caring for each other,” said Levy.

Maxine Russell lost her son, Darren in 2005 after he was murdered in China. She is visiting the art show as a way to pay tribute to both Darren and Chandra, who both share the same birthday.

“It gives hope to other people that you are not crazy, that you are going to get through this and most of us do something to honor our loved ones,” said Russell.

As Levy’s murder remains a cold case, Susan is working bring her art show to other cities in the hopes of finding the truth to what happened to her daughter, Chandra.

“It gives you purpose and it gives you a reason to carry-on,” she said.

A Mother’s Tears is open now through June 1 at the Modesto Junior College Art Gallery. It’s open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and admission is free.