HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the Warriors big comeback over the Spurs, big news involving the Sacramento Republic FC, and Derek Jeter’s number being retired for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Warriors/Spurs game 1 and whether or not Zaza Pachulia intentionally re-injured Kawhi Leonard’s ankle. Finally, more on the iconic career of Derek Jeter.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte and Nate continue their breakdown of game 1 between the Spurs and Warriors before Threefer Madness featuring Derek Jeter, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Celtics vs Wizards game 7. Then, former Sacramento King and current host on KHTK’s The Grant Napear Show, Doug Christie joins The Drive to talk about last night’s potentially dirty play resulting in Kawhi Leonard’s re-injury.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte and Nate share breaking news involving the Sacramento Republic FC plus more from around the NBA world including Kings updates from the Draft Combine. Then, more from the Draft Combine and the Kings hopes for the upcoming draft. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
