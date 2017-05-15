Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s Warriors Spurs game and the big comeback from the Warriors. The guys also talked about the play with Zaza Pachulia and Kawhi Leonard where Leonard went down with a turned ankle. The guys asked if it was a dirty play, and listeners called in with their opinions. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys gave their Best from the weekend, and took more calls about the Warriors and Spurs. The guys talked about the upcoming NBA Lottery, and the different people that will represent the teams at the lottery. The guys ended the hour talking about their Worst from the weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys previewed tonight’s game between the Wizards and Celtics tonight. The guys also talked about the Cavs announcing their sponsor logo for next season. The guys also talked about Antonio Cromartie announcing that his wife is pregnant with his 14th child. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

