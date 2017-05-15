WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Dirty, Clean, and Everything In Between: The Lo-Down – 5/15

May 15, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, Boston Celtics, Kawhi Leonard, NBA, The Lo-Down, Washington Wizards, Zaza Pachulia

Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s Warriors Spurs game and the big comeback from the Warriors.  The guys also talked about the play with Zaza Pachulia and Kawhi Leonard where Leonard went down with a turned ankle. The guys asked if it was a dirty play, and listeners called in with their opinions.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 6: Draymond Green #23 and acting head coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors react to a first half play during their game Utah Jazz in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 6, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys gave their Best from the weekend, and took more calls about the Warriors and Spurs.  The guys talked about the upcoming NBA Lottery, and the different people that will represent the teams at the lottery.  The guys ended the hour talking about their Worst from the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Football player Antonio Cromartie (L) and Terricka Cromartie pose with their children during BKLYN Rocks presented by City Point, Kids Foot Locker, and Haddad Brands at City Point on November 9, 2016 in Brooklyn City.

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for City Point)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys previewed tonight’s game between the Wizards and Celtics tonight.  The guys also talked about the Cavs announcing their sponsor logo for next season. The guys also talked about Antonio Cromartie announcing that his wife is pregnant with his 14th child.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch