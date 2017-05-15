Sheriff: Be Wary Of Fake Fundraising Accounts In Name Of Fallen Stanislaus Deputy, Officer

May 15, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Modesto, stanislaus county

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are warning the community about a fake fundraising accounts trying to profit from the deaths of two members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The department says they’re aware of a fake GoFundMe account that’s using a photo of Deputy Jason Garner, who was killed along with Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson in a crash on Saturday.

Johnson’s family has already established their own GoFundMe account. Detectives are investigating who’s behind the fake account in Garner’s family’s name.

Authorities are also asking residents to be wary of callers trying to collect donations. No organizations are trying to collect money through phone calls in the name of the fallen officers, the department says.

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association will soon be establishing their own memorial fund for Deputy Garner and Officer Johnson. Details will be released on the department’s official Facebook page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch