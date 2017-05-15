Sheriff: Be Wary Of Fake Fundraising Accounts In Name Of Fallen Stanislaus Deputy, Officer

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are warning the community about a fake fundraising accounts trying to profit from the deaths of two members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The department says they’re aware of a fake GoFundMe account that’s using a photo of Deputy Jason Garner, who was killed along with Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson in a crash on Saturday.
Johnson’s family has already established their own GoFundMe account. Detectives are investigating who’s behind the fake account in Garner’s family’s name.
Authorities are also asking residents to be wary of callers trying to collect donations. No organizations are trying to collect money through phone calls in the name of the fallen officers, the department says.
The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association will soon be establishing their own memorial fund for Deputy Garner and Officer Johnson. Details will be released on the department’s official Facebook page.