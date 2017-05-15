Police: Oregon Grocery Store Stabbing Suspect Appeared To Be Carrying Human Head

May 15, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: human head, Oregon, stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman’s body at a home.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected.

Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada.

The victim and the suspect were both taken to a hospital.

Soon after the attack, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman’s body was found at a home in Colton, a short drive south of Estacada. Her name has not been released.

Police did not say whether the body was headless. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

