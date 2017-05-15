Mike Bibby Gets His College Diploma

May 15, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, Mike Bibby, Mother's Day, Sacramento Kings

Former Sacramento King Mike Bibby has earned his college diploma.

According to Sacbee, Bibby, 39, got his bachelor of arts degree in multidisciplinary studies from the College of Liberal Arts.

UNLV announced the graduation, which Bibby calls a a Mother’s Day present and a promise kept to his mother.

Congrats to Mike Bibby!! He says he wanted to earn the degree in order to coach at the college and professional level.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch