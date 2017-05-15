Mike Bibby Gets His College Diploma

Former Sacramento King Mike Bibby has earned his college diploma.
According to Sacbee, Bibby, 39, got his bachelor of arts degree in multidisciplinary studies from the College of Liberal Arts.
UNLV announced the graduation, which Bibby calls a a Mother’s Day present and a promise kept to his mother.
Congrats to Mike Bibby!! He says he wanted to earn the degree in order to coach at the college and professional level.
Mike Bibby celebrated Mother's Day by fulfilling a special promise he made to his Mom 🎓 » spr.ly/601289IJy https://t.co/wt8dSJbhhm—
Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 15, 2017