Police: Mom Hits Son Who Didn’t Give Her Mother’s Day Card

May 15, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Mother's Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother’s Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday. His age was not given. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to the report, the boy’s sister told police that Shontrell Murphy hit the boy hard because he gave his grandmother a card but not her. She then tore the card up.

Police say Shontrell Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch