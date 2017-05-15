Raiders Sign Undrafted Free Agent Marcus McWilson

May 15, 2017 3:10 PM
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have signed undrafted free agent safety Marcus McWilson after a successful tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.

The move Monday makes McWilson the fourth player who came to the camp May 5-7 on a tryout and ended up getting a contract.

McWilson appeared in 41 games over four seasons at Kentucky. He had four interceptions and four passes defensed in his career.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

