Police: Rosemont Teen Arrested After Threatening Message Posted On Snapchat

May 15, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Rosemont, Sacramento, snapchat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A threatening picture allegedly posted to Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a teenager, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department says officers got a call around 8 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting threat against Rosemont High School posted to Snapchat.

Apparently, someone posted a picture of what looked like an assault rifle. A threatening message accompanied the picture.

Officers were able to identify the person suspected posting the picture and were soon at his home. The teen, only identified as a juvenile and possible freshman student at Rosemont High, was arrested.

An airsoft replica rifle was found at the teen’s home, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch