Police: Rosemont Teen Arrested After Threatening Message Posted On Snapchat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A threatening picture allegedly posted to Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a teenager, police say.
The Sacramento Police Department says officers got a call around 8 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting threat against Rosemont High School posted to Snapchat.
Apparently, someone posted a picture of what looked like an assault rifle. A threatening message accompanied the picture.
Officers were able to identify the person suspected posting the picture and were soon at his home. The teen, only identified as a juvenile and possible freshman student at Rosemont High, was arrested.
An airsoft replica rifle was found at the teen’s home, police say.