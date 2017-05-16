Mobile Pet Grooming Business Rocked By Thieves

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — For nine years Jenni Cardoza has run her Affordable Mobile Pet Grooming business right out of her van. She’s even been featured on Good Day Sacramento giving free baths to homeless pets.

That’s until last week when thieves drove off with everything she owned.

“It’s just a shame that people have to take from hard-working people, you know,” Cardoza said.

Security video shows the suspects stealing her van from her North Highlands home. Inside was $7,000 worth of equipment.

“I had so many pairs of clippers, blades, scissors. They’re not cheap,” she said.

The loss also cost her three days worth of work—a huge economic impact for her small business.

“I have two kids and I’m a single mother, it’s really not easy to finally get to where I was happy with what I had and for it to be taken away like that, it’s just so upsetting,” she said.

Cardoza was able to get her van back after a concerned citizen in the Marysville area spotted the suspects peeling the decals off the side and gave her a call.

“I almost didn’t think I would be able to work at all. I didn’t think I would ever get it back,” she said.

Cardoza is so grateful to have her van back. She’s spent her life earnings building her business, but with no insurance she’s struggling to get the basic tools of her trade, so she can keep future appointments..

Now, she is just hoping for a clean start.

“I’m just going to have to rebuild from scratch,” she said.

The anonymous caller also told Cardoza the thieves planned to drive the van up to Portland where they’re from.

If you have any information, contact CHP in North Highlands.