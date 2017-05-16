G.O.A.T of G.O.A.T.S; The Drive – 05/16/17

May 16, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Greg Popovich, Samsung, Tom Brady, Washington Wizards

HOUR 1:

683517474 G.O.A.T of G.O.A.T.S; The Drive 05/16/17

Dave, Kayte and Nate open the show with NBA Draft Lottery talk before Morning Brew featuring game 7 of the Celtics and Wizards last night, Greg Popovich’s comments on Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, and more on the Draft Lottery. Then, the gang dive deeper into a game 7 breakdown of the Celtics/Wizards series.

HOUR 2:

634172962 G.O.A.T of G.O.A.T.S; The Drive 05/16/17

(Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte and Nate continue their conversation on Greg Popovich’s comments on Zaza Pachulia before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings Draft Lottery scenarios, the Cavaliers vs Celtics series, and Tom Brady. Then, the debate continues about the greatest player in their sport of all time.

HOUR 3:

img 4640 G.O.A.T of G.O.A.T.S; The Drive 05/16/17

(Photo by Bobby A. Solorio/KHTK Promotion)

Dave, Kayte and Nate finish their debate on Tom Brady and the other greatest players of all time before an extended conversation on tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery. Sacramento Republic FC minority owner Kevin Nagle joins The Drive to talk about the announcement involving the Republic and the MLS. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

