Memo: President Trump Asked FBI Director To Drop Flynn Investigation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new report could bring more potential trouble for President Trump. A source tells CBS News the president asked his ousted FBI Director to end the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. This comes just one day after the president admittedly shared classified information with Russian diplomats.

A senior law enforcement source tells CBS News that President Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Comey allegedly wrote up a memo quoting the president saying “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go……He is a good guy.” The White House denied that account saying, “The president never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn.”

One legal analyst calls the request potentially criminal.

Jeffrey Toobin said, “If he’s telling the truth I don’t think anyone can see this as anything but an obstruction of justice.”

President Trump also dismissed questions about reports that he shared classified information with Russian officials during their visit at the white house last week.

“We had a very successful meeting…” said the president.

The president’s national security adviser said the information discussed had already been reported.

National Security Advisor HR McMaster said, “It’s wholly appropriate for the president to share whatever information he thinks is necessary to advance the security of the American people. ”

The president defended his actions on Twitter Tuesday, saying he has the right to share facts pertaining to terrorism and airline security. He went on to say he hopes Russia will now step up its fight against ISIS. While the president does have authority to disclose classified information, there’s concern that it may have damaged national security.

Senator Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina) says, “The only thing I would tell the president is that if you feel like you need to share something with the Russians make sure it goes through the system because I don’t trust the Russians.

A former intelligence official tells CBS News that someone could die over this type of information. Meanwhile, democrats are now calling on the White House to make the transcript of the meeting available to them immediately, while the White House says more needs to be done to find out who is leaking information from within.