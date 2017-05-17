Hour 1
The Sacramento Kings now know their draft position with the NBA Lottery taking place last night, listen as Doug and Grant break down the draft prospects of the top players and where the Kings sit moving forward to draft them.
Hour 2
The draft talk continues as callers and chime in on the draft position of the Kings.
Hour 3
College Basketball reporter Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk joins the fellas in hour three to break down some of the top names in this year’s draft, plus listeners continue to to call in and give their opinion on who the Kings should be looking at to choose in the draft.
Hour 4
All the NBA draft talk continues….