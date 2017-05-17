HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about last night’s NBA Draft Lottery results, the Warriors easy game 2 win over the Spurs, and Lonzo Ball probability of becoming a Laker for Morning Brew. Then, more on last night’s NBA Draft Lottery plus the Maloofs’ take on the DeMarcus Cousins trade.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the Sacramento Kings moving up to get the 5th pick in the Draft Lottery before Threefer Madness completely dedicated to the Kings and the NBA Draft top picks. Then, Fox Sports college basketball analyst Aaron Torres joins The Drive to talk about the 2017 NBA draft class.
HOUR 3:
Sean Salisbury takes a break from his new TV show to join The Drive and talk the NBA Draft Lottery, Lonzo Ball, and more. Then, some conversation on the history of the Kings event at the Golden 1 Center last night before Re-Brew to end the show.
