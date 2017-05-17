Jason Ross: Kings Finally Catch A Break And Now Have Some Good Options

Tuesday night was the NBA draft lottery. This has been a regular exercise in futility for the Sacramento Kings. 21 times before they have been in this situation and just once had they moved up. Their odds this time weren’t very good to move up either. A funny thing happened though to the Sacramento Kings this time as luck appeared to be on their side as the Kings didn’t witness New Orleans leap frog them into the top 3 as the Pelicans stayed at their predicted 10th spot. This meant that the Kings will get that pick as part of the DeMarcus Cousins trade. The Kings were hoping that their name wasn’t going to be called at 8. It wasn’t. That meant that the Kings were one of the teams that jumped inside the lottery top 3. We learned later that they jumped 5 spots to 3 but ultimately had to go back 2 spaces to Philadelphia as a part of a past trade that allowed a Sixers pick swap. There was a tiny sting of moving 2 spots back but overall this was a great night for the Kings.

First of all they moved up. This never happens to this team. It feels like they won something, another rare occurrence for this organization over the last decade or so. They now own 20% of the top 10 and with that pick at 5 they are truly in a coveted spot. The Kings can get a really good player at 5 with their own pick or use it as a trade asset in a deal to get something else. This gives them so much flexibility and options. I personally would keep the 2 picks unless there is some great deal that the Kings front office just can’t say no to.

So the June draft has the Kings right now scheduled to pick 5th, 10th and 34th. Three choices that can help continue the rebuild of this franchise. They are in really good position right now with contracts they just need an infusion of higher level talent. The most talented player they had on the roster they traded and now it is about building it back up and trying to do it as a collective team not just on the back of one player. I do think the Kings have started to do things the right way and you also need some good fortune along the way. Tuesday felt like a small step in the latter department but if they can get those two things to intersect then they will be on their way. I hope it happens.