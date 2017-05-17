Suspect In Lincoln Woman’s Murder Kills Himself On Interstate 80

LINCOLN (CBS13) — The suspect who police believe killed a woman in Lincoln on Wednesday morning took his own life hours later along Interstate 80 near Truckee.

Police spotted the suspect’s car and tried to do a traffic stop, but that’s when the suspect sped off and eventually shot himself.

Around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police say witnesses reported hearing gunshots on Lincoln Airpark Drive. Officers found the body of a woman in a garage.

Friends of the victim say she lived in the quiet Lincoln neighborhood with her two sons and her brother with no problems, until Wednesday morning.

It was a 20-year friendship suddenly taken away from a devastated Esther Bengel.

“Our boys got along really well, I have a 7-year-old and they would hang out all the time,” said Esther.

Esther says the victim is a mother of two twin boys who recently moved to the quiet Lincoln neighborhood, after she says, her former home was trashed by her ex-boyfriend.

Although Esther describes the victim as a kind, loving woman, she painted a different picture of her relationship with her ex.

“He had been stalking her since last year. He clogged the drains around her house, stabbed her mattresses, broke all her TVs and technology. Then he flooded the house and ruined it,” Esther explained.

The victim’s housekeeper, Jenny Augst, was at a loss for words when she heard what happened.

“I feel terrible for her kids,” cried Jenny Augst.

Jenny says she saw the victim last Friday when she came to clean her home. She says the mother was all about her twin boys, and always seemed happy.

“I never heard anything or saw anything bad, they seemed to have everything together,” Jenny continued.

Jenny says the victim was getting ready for a trip to Maui in a few weeks and was talking about how excited she was to go on vacation. It was also one of the last conversations she shared with her best friend.

“I’m gonna miss our kids growing up together, I’m gonna miss being old with her,” exclaimed Esther as she broke down.

Lincoln Police have not identified the suspect.