Woman Shot, Killed In Lincoln; Police Searching For Suspect

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in a quiet Lincoln neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The scene is along the 2500 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive, off of Venture and Lakeside drives.
Lincoln police say a woman was shot while she was inside a car in a garage in the area. She was pronounced dead.
Officers are now looking for a male suspect. He’s possibly driving a white Hyundai, but no other details about him have been released.
The woman is believed to have been in her 30s, police say.
More information to come.