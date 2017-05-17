Woman Shot, Killed In Lincoln; Police Searching For Suspect

May 17, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Lincoln

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in a quiet Lincoln neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 2500 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive, off of Venture and Lakeside drives.

Lincoln police say a woman was shot while she was inside a car in a garage in the area. She was pronounced dead.

Officers are now looking for a male suspect. He’s possibly driving a white Hyundai, but no other details about him have been released.

The woman is believed to have been in her 30s, police say.

More information to come. 

