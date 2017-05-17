Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s NBA Lottery and talked about the Kings getting the 5th pick in the NBA Draft. The guys also talked about the Warriors destroying the Spurs last night in Oakland. Next, A. Sherrod Blakely, CSN Boston, joins the guys to talk about the Celtics playing the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics getting the first pick in the NBA Draft. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked with Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, to talk about last night’s Warriors Spurs game, and the Celtics Cavs series. The guys talked some baseball with the A’s and Giants both winning last night. They also talked about Gisele Bundchen saying that Tom Brady had a concussion last year during the season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Duncan, Dunc’d on Podcast, joined the guys to talk about the upcoming NBA draft and the NBA playoffs. The guys talked about the Kings draft and who they might get. The guys also previewed tonight’s game with the Celtics and Cavs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

