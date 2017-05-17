VOTE: Should the UC regents roll back the tuition increase approved in January?
Looking Forward: The Lo-Down – 5/17

May 17, 2017 4:46 PM
Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Zaza Pachulia #27 helps up Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s NBA Lottery and talked about the Kings getting the 5th pick in the NBA Draft.  The guys also talked about the Warriors destroying the Spurs last night in Oakland.  Next, A. Sherrod Blakely, CSN Boston, joins the guys to talk about the Celtics playing the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics getting the first pick in the NBA Draft.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the second half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

(Photo Credit: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked with Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, to talk about last night’s Warriors Spurs game, and the Celtics Cavs series.  The guys talked some baseball with the A’s and Giants both winning last night. They also talked about Gisele Bundchen saying that Tom Brady had a concussion last year during the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

gettyimages 676872886 Looking Forward: The Lo Down 5/17

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Duncan, Dunc’d on Podcast, joined the guys to talk about the upcoming NBA draft and the NBA playoffs.  The guys talked about the Kings draft and who they might get. The guys also previewed tonight’s game with the Celtics and Cavs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

