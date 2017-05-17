MC Hammer To Emcee Stockton Mayor’s Evening State Of The City Address

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs’ second State of the City address will have a special emcee on Thursday night, MC Hammer.

The man behind hits such as “U Can’t Touch This” and “2 Legit To Quit” will emcee the event for people who couldn’t get into the Chamber of Commerce event earlier in the day.

RELATED: Stockton Mayor Ready To Present Brighter Vision Of City

MC Hammer has publicly been supporting Tubbs on Twitter and shared this video when he became mayor of Stockton in January

Congratulations Michael Tubbs !!!! Newly Elected Mayor of Stockton California !!! Proud of You 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Stockton 💯 @Iam360WISE pic.twitter.com/W70bMgFyH2 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 11, 2017

In prior years the State of the City event was a costly luncheon that not everyone could afford at the Port of Stockton, but for the first time, Mayor Tubbs is hosting a second State of the City event in the evening at the University of Pacific for free.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“It’s very important to go out there and listen to the community, good or bad times, you always want to be out there and hear the feedback and really just open the door to accessing your public officials,” said Tubbs spokesman Daniel Lopez.

Organizers say the evening event will almost be like a block party to celebrate the new mayor and the future of Stockton and in case you’re wondering it will also be available on social media.

Retired astronaut Jose Hernandez will also make an appearance. He’s a graduate of Franklin High School and University of the Pacific.