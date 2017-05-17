Boy, 5, Last Seen At Disneyland With Father; Mother Pleads For His Safe Return

May 17, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The mother of a 5-year-old missing from Southern California for nearly a month is begging for her son’s safe return.

Ana Estevez joined Los Angeles sheriff’s officials Wednesday in making a public plea for Aramazd Andressian Jr. to be reunited with his family.

Authorities say the boy was last seen with his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., at Disneyland on April 20.

The boy was reported missing after his father was found in a South Pasadena park on April 22. Sheriff’s officials revealed Wednesday the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.

The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but later released.

Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza says the boy’s father is still a “person of interest” in his son’s disappearance.

