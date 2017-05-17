MS-13 Gang Targeted In Pre-Dawn Sweep Across LA

May 17, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: gangs, MS-13

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Hundreds of federal and local law enforcement fanned out across Los Angeles, serving arrest and search warrants as part of a three-year investigation into the violent and brutal street gang MS-13.

The FBI is heading the probe.

Agents and officers served warrants early Wednesday at 41 locations, including a storefront along a strip of dilapidated buildings near downtown. The targets included some members of the gang’s leadership.

The operation is the latest step in a multi-agency anti-racketeering case.

