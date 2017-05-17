VOTE: Should the UC regents roll back the tuition increase approved in January?

Rancho Cordova Gun Range Decision Postponed Until July

May 17, 2017 11:24 PM By Kelly Ryan

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — It’s been a popular shooting range for more than 30 years but now it may be forced to close.

The Cordova Recreation and Park District put off a decision to renew the lease for the Cordova Shooting Center off Douglas Road until July.

Owner Pat Glaze’s father signed the lease 38 years ago. Glaze says he was caught completely off guard by the news.

But the city says it’s not a done deal yet. It cites encroaching development and an estimated cost of 2 million dollars for needed improvements.

If the lease is not renewed the site would be repurposed for other recreational uses.

