VOTE: Should the UC regents roll back the tuition increase approved in January?

Teen Ready To Become Youngest Member Of Sacramento Police Commission

May 17, 2017 11:56 PM By Steve Large
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At 19 years old, Johnny Coleman is about to become the youngest member ever of the Sacramento Community Police Commission.

“Well I would say like, growing up, they always say be the change that you want to see in the world,” Coleman said.

Coleman is young, but not inexperienced.

“I was a Sacramento County Sheriff Explorer, I was in the Sacramento Police Department’s Magnet Academy, I attended the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Youth Academy,” Coleman said.

Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren nominated him for the position.

“I see something in him that can really be a benefit to our community and our city,” Warren said.

Coleman graduated from Grant High School in 2016. As a student, he saw a lack of trust between police and the community to help solve the murder of classmate J.J. Clavo.

Now Coleman says the trust problem comes down to what he calls the three “C’s.”

“Cops, community and criminals,” Coleman said. “And if the cops and the community can band together, they can defeat the criminal element in our society.”

Technically he’s a just a teen. But he’s taking on a tough job aiming to make Sacramento a safer place to live.

The Sacramento council will meet later this summer to confirm all the police commission nominees. The first meeting is set for August.

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch