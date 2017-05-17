Special Prosecutor Will Investigate Trump Campaign’s Ties To Russia

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia will continue, but with a special prosecutor. This latest bombshell out of Washington DC was dropped Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Department of Justice announced it has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to head the investigation.

One lawmaker said it’s evidence that the Trump Administration is taking this situation seriously, while Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said it’s about “giving American people full confidence in the outcome.”

The Trump Administration was caught off guard, but the president quickly drafted a response saying in part, “A thorough investigation will confirm what we already know- there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity.”

Lawmakers on both sides hailed Mueller’s appointment.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said, “Director Mueller, impeccable credentials. I think he will provide a great deal of comfort on both sides of the aisle.”

“He has experience, expertise, guts and background,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Senate Intelligence Committee.

Mueller served as FBI Director for 12 years under both President George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He said Wednesday he accepts the responsibility and will discharge it to the best of his ability.

CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin said, “This is the single most respected figure in American law enforcement. This is somebody who really embodies the best of the American Criminal Justice System.”

The news comes the same day as President Trump was interviewing replacements for recently fired FBI Director James Comey, and just one day after reports the president allegedly tried to pressure Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, which the White House denies.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump addressed graduates of Connecticut’s Coastguard Academy talking about his challenges as Commander in Chief.

“No politician in history- and I say this with great surety- has been treated worse or more unfairly,” said President Donald Trump.

Despite the appointment of a special prosecutor, lawmakers say congressional investigations will still continue into possible Trump campaign ties with Russia.