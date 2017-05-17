VOTE: Should the UC regents roll back the tuition increase approved in January?
California Will Get Additional $66 Million In Volkswagen Settlement

May 17, 2017 5:10 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California will receive an additional $66 million from Volkswagen under the latest deals approved by a judge overseeing lawsuits stemming from the automaker’s emissions cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer approved the settlement figure on Wednesday.

California will use the funds to offset excess pollution from Volkswagen cars in the state and increase access to cleaner vehicles.

The money is on top of more than a billion dollars that Volkswagen previously agreed to pay for investments in zero-emissions technology and environmental mitigation in California.

The automaker has acknowledged that vehicles were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road.

It has also reached settlements with affected car owners and U.S. regulators.

 

