Two Years Later, Baby And Mom Injured in DUI Crash Make Remarkable Recovery

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento mother and her son continue to make a remarkable recovery after a horrific DUI crash.

Danielle Larude and her then 8-day-old baby, Amai, were hit by a drunk driver in Natomas in December 2014.

The crash shattered the young mom’s pelvis and her spine. Her internal injuries were so severe, she nearly died. Baby Amai had cuts and bruises from the crash but had to be separated from his mom as she recovered in the hospital.

CBS13 first brought you the story after it happened, and many of you have asked for an update.

We recently met up with Danielle and Amai, who’s now 2 and a half, at a Sacramento-area park.

“Do you remember the crash?” we asked the young mom.

“I don’t remember anything during the crash,” Danielle tells us. “But, I do remember being able to hold my baby for just a few minutes as I was recovering.”

It was a brief moment. Because of the extent of her injuries, Danielle wouldn’t hold her baby for another 4 months.

These days, she holds and kisses him all the time.

Amai is now an adorable, curly-haired, curious toddler with a smile and dimples that’ll melt your heart.

Danielle tells us, “He’s very active but you know what? I’m very happy he’s active. I was scared there was going to be some issues after the accident, perhaps some delays or I didn’t know what to expect when he got older.”

As he gets older, she does plan to tell him about the crash that nearly tore them apart, and the dangers of driving while impaired.

The proud mom tells CBS13, “I’m hoping he’s going to be an inspiration to a lot of people because he saves my life every day, every day.”