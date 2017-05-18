2 Men Killed In Highway 99 Crash

May 18, 2017 9:09 PM

LIVE OAK (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is one of two people who were killed in a fatal accident on Highway 99 on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol says the Sacramento man was driving south on Highway 99 near Lomo Crossing in a Chevy Silverado when he missed a curve and went into the northbound lane.

The Silverado struck a Dodge Neon traveling northbound, smashing the vehicle into a guard rail, killing both drivers.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

As a result of the crash, the Silverado continued south, rolling over and ejecting the Sacramento man in the process.

Drugs and alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

