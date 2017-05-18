Sacramento Firefighter To Adopt Dog Rescued From I-5 Off-Ramp

May 18, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A firefighter has taken a special liking to a dog rescued from a highway off-ramp.

The Sacramento Fire Department says firefighters from Station 1 were on an off-ramp along Interstate 5 when they spotted an abandoned dog.

The dog after being rescued by Sacramento firefighters. (Credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to rescue the dog and bring it to safety.

The little pup was injured, so it was taken to a vet and underwent some minor surgery.

The dog was injured but only required minor surgery. (Credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

Firefighters say the dog has now been given a clean bill of health. One of the firefighters says they’ll be adopting the little guy, the department says.

The dog has been named “Freeway.”

