Everything is Googlable: The Lo-Down – 5/18

May 18, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Draft, 2017 NBA Playoffs, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s game between the Celtics and the Cavs. Next, Henry Turner, Former Sacramento King and Sacramento Kings Analyst, joins the guys to talk about the Warriors Spurs series.  They also talked about what the Lakers are going to do in the offseason, and if they will trade their number two pick of this year’s draft.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 06: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs on stage during the 2014 Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on April 6, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Conor McGregor signing a contract with UFC to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr., and if the fight will ever happen. The guys also talked about the NFL shortening Overtime to 10 minutes next season, and if that will change anything.  To end the hour Ken talked about the sad death of Chris Cornell, and what his music meant to him.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

DENVER - MAY 29: ESPN's Doris Burke speaks during a timeout in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on May 29, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Doris Burke, ESPN Analyst and Western Conference Finals Sideline Reporter, joins the guys to talk about the series between the Spurs and Warriors, and how the Spurs can get back in to the series.  The guys also talked about the All-NBA teams, and what their thoughts were on the votes.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

