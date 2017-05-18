Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s game between the Celtics and the Cavs. Next, Henry Turner, Former Sacramento King and Sacramento Kings Analyst, joins the guys to talk about the Warriors Spurs series. They also talked about what the Lakers are going to do in the offseason, and if they will trade their number two pick of this year’s draft. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Conor McGregor signing a contract with UFC to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr., and if the fight will ever happen. The guys also talked about the NFL shortening Overtime to 10 minutes next season, and if that will change anything. To end the hour Ken talked about the sad death of Chris Cornell, and what his music meant to him. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Doris Burke, ESPN Analyst and Western Conference Finals Sideline Reporter, joins the guys to talk about the series between the Spurs and Warriors, and how the Spurs can get back in to the series. The guys also talked about the All-NBA teams, and what their thoughts were on the votes. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

