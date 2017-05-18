WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Fox News Channel Founder Roger Ailes Dead At 77

May 18, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: celebrity death, celebrity deaths, Fox News, Roger Ailes

NEW YORK (AP/CBS13) — Fox News Channel founder and former Chairman Roger Ailes has died at 77, Fox News says. Ailes started the network in 1996 and grew it to become one of highest rated cable news and conservative opinion outlets in the United States.

A former GOP operative to candidates including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Ailes later turned his media savvy to running TV networks. In early 1996 he accepted a challenge from media titan Rupert Murdoch to build a news network from scratch to compete with CNN.

That October, Ailes flipped the switch on Fox News Channel. It became the audience leader in cable news. It also emerged as a powerful force on the political scene, while the feisty, hard-charging Ailes swatted off criticism that the network he branded as “Fair and Balanced” had a conservative tilt.

He was abruptly dismissed from Fox News in July 2016 in the wake of a lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson accusing Ailes of sexual improprieties.

